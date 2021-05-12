At an emotional service Wednesday afternoon, the city of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department celebrated a north precinct building named after Molly Thomas Bowden, a police officer who died from gunshot wounds during a traffic stop in 2005.
The Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center at 1204 Industrial Drive, which opens amid National Police Week, is expected to reduce response times for officers and allow them to connect with the surrounding area through community policing, Police Chief Geoff Jones said at the ribbon cutting. This $9.69 million project, funded by the city’s capital improvement sales taxes, will be the first facility designed and built for the Police Department in nearly 200 years.
Jones said that the space will serve as a multipurpose community space that local programs, groups and organizations can use for meetings. He hopes the new location will increase confidence in the department.
The building also will house the department’s Community Outreach and Special Weapons and Tactics units. It will serve as a location for processing evidence and as a headquarters for officers patrolling the northern part of the city.
“As the first police building named after a police woman, it is a tangible reminder to make sure that our Police Department reflects the diversity of our community,” Mayor Brian Treece said.
After Treece told a story of Bowden’s humanity and compassion during one holiday season, an array of other speakers stepped to the lectern, including Jones; Bowden’s parents, Dave and Bev Thomas; and former Columbia Police Chief Randy Boehm, who oversaw Bowden’s tenure in the department.
Dave Thomas’ voice cracked as he spoke. He thanked nearly a dozen people by name for their dedication to their family and his daughter’s legacy.
“Molly has been honored in so many ways. Thank you,” he said while wiping a tear from his eye.
Boehm said that all police officers have a lot of tools on their belt, but Bowden’s best tools were her communication skills, her smile and her warm personality.
The building features a wall of windows on the west side, which Treece said is a metaphor of transparency and open dialogue. He also called attention to the public art near the front entrance. The sculpture created by Beth Nybeck is a metal tiger lily seed pod that Treece said symbolizes the growth of the community.
The two-story building has a large, modern meeting space with tables, dozens of chairs, a projector, a TV, built-in speakers and a kitchenette.
Shavon Walls-Taylor, director of community based services for the Family Access Center of Excellence, said she can easily see her organization using the space.
“This is a great idea,” she said. “FACE would definitely use the room for meetings, training and even our holiday party.”