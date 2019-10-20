A 13-year-old boy died Sunday morning of a fatal gunshot wound after shots fired were reported Saturday on Rice Road, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Cameron J. White, 19, of Columbia has been arrested on charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The news release identifies him as a possible suspect in the police report.
Police responded to the report of shots fired just before midnight Saturday in the 4400 block of Rice Road, according to the police.
Officers at the scene found the 13-year-old had suffered a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to a local trauma center where he was pronounced dead around 4 a.m. Sunday.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young man who has been taken from them and our community much too early," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in the release.
In a statement, Michelle Baumstark, spokeswoman for Columbia Public Schools, addressed the loss of the 13-year-old, who appears to have attended Oakland Middle School.
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our students last night. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student," Baumstark said in the statement.
The district is not releasing the name of the student who died because it does not have permission from the family to do so, according to the statement. The district will make counselors available to student and staff at Oakland Middle School, and is cooperating with police as they investigate the incident.