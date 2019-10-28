A fiber line cut in the CenturyLink network Monday interrupted telephone service in a widespread part of mid-Missouri, including communications with Boone County's 911 center.
The service interruption is impacting 69,894 customers from reaching 911 Emergency Services, according to a press release from Boone County Joint Communications.
Individuals needing assistance are being advised to go to the nearest fire station, police department or hospital.
The press release said there is no estimate at this time of how long it will take to restore service. There was no immediate word when the outage will be resolved.
The Century Link Help Team tweeted Monday that a fiber cut is affecting customers in Kansas and Missouri.
On Monday afternoon, phone lines for state offices in Jefferson City were down. The affected lines included the Attorney General’s office, the Secretary of State’s office, the Governor’s office, Capitol police and the Department of Transportation.
Governor Mike Parson tweeted that people needing to contact his office can fill out an online form and his staffers will respond shortly.
The outage also affected University of Missouri phone lines.
Others impacted include:
- Columbia College
- Boone Electric Co.
- Columbia Public Schools
Reporter Emily Wolf contributed to this report.