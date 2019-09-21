Shelby Meyer, a Columbia College Womens' Volleyball player

Shelby Meyer, a Columbia College volleyball player, died Saturday. She is shown here celebrating with her team against Missouri Valley on Sept. 4, 2019, at the Southwell Complex at Columbia College. 

 Baylee Konen

Updated Information

This story was updated at 4 p.m. to include information from the Columbia Police Department. 

Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer, a junior in her first year with the program, died Saturday morning in Columbia. 

According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. Saturday to the Dumas apartment building on the 400 block of Hitt Street to assist the Columbia Fire Department with a report of a fall. Officers began investigating upon arrival, and learned that a female fell after attempting to climb a ladder to the roof of an apartment, the release states. 

She was identified as Meyer, 21, and transported to a local emergency room. She died as a result of injuries sustained from the fall, according to the release. 

There is no evidence of foul play, and the incident will continue to be investigated. 

Meyer was from Festus and transferred to Columbia College from Mineral Area Community College this offseason.

The team's libero, Meyer played in each of the Cougars' 12 games thus far this season and was one of only five players to have played in every set, leading the team in digs.

Follow the Missourian for updates as more information becomes available.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Briar is a fall 2019 sports reporter covering Columbia College athletics for the Columbia Missourian. He is studying print and digital news. Reach him at bdn627@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.