Columbia College volleyball player Shelby Meyer, a junior in her first year with the program, died Saturday morning in Columbia.
According to a news release from the Columbia Police Department, officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. Saturday to the Dumas apartment building on the 400 block of Hitt Street to assist the Columbia Fire Department with a report of a fall. Officers began investigating upon arrival, and learned that a female fell after attempting to climb a ladder to the roof of an apartment, the release states.
She was identified as Meyer, 21, and transported to a local emergency room. She died as a result of injuries sustained from the fall, according to the release.
There is no evidence of foul play, and the incident will continue to be investigated.
Meyer was from Festus and transferred to Columbia College from Mineral Area Community College this offseason.
The team's libero, Meyer played in each of the Cougars' 12 games thus far this season and was one of only five players to have played in every set, leading the team in digs.
Follow the Missourian for updates as more information becomes available.