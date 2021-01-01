A Columbia man standing in the parking lot near Sam's Club was hit Thursday morning and is now hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Shawn M. Taylor was in critical condition at University Hospital Friday afternoon, MU Health Care media relations strategist Eric Maze said.
Taylor was hit around 9:30 a.m. by a car that struck the concrete median divider separating a driveway on the south side of Lowe’s and one on the north side of Sam’s Club, according to the Columbia Police Department
The car, driven by Patrick A. Giberson of Lentner, then hit Taylor's car, which was parked in the loading area on the northeast side of Sam’s Club. Taylor was then hit by his own car.
Neither Giberson nor a passenger in his car were hurt. A young girl with Taylor suffered minor injuries.
Police said Giberson was taken into custody at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree assault and DWI with serious physical injury. He is in Boone County Jail on $25,000 cash bond.