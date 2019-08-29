One person was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after shots were fired in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police responding to multiple reports of shots fired in the west-central Columbia neighborhood found a male victim at the scene. The victim was taken to an emergency room for treatment, according to a Police Department news release.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, but the injury did not appear to be life-threatening, Jeff Pitts, the public information officer for the Department, said. The victim has been identified, but the police are not releasing his name at this time.
Several vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, according to the release.
"Last night there was another incident in which shots were fired in one of our neighborhoods," Police Chief Geoff Jones said. "We will continue to investigate and arrest those responsible for these incidents."
Missourian reporter Keely Doll contributed to this report.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.