Columbia Public Schools, MU and Columbia College will close Friday in preparation of a wintry mix of snow, rain and freezing rain forecast by the National Weather Service.
The university will be closed Friday, MU said in an announcement emailed at 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The district announced all CPS schools will close because of the projected start time of the storm, according to text messages sent.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a winter storm watch through Friday evening for counties in central, east-central and northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois.
Accumulations of 3 inches of snow and one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice are possible, according to the winter storm watch. Winds may reach gusts of 30 mph, according to the forecast.
The city of Columbia said in a Thursday news release that it is preparing for the possible storm. Residents are encouraged to monitor weather and road conditions. The city is advising drivers to use caution and avoid the roads if possible.
The city bus route will maintain its regular schedule and paratransit services Friday and Saturday, according to a city release. Columbia Regional Airport will stay open to commercial and air traffic.
The Public Works Department was still developing its response plan as of 3 p.m. Thursday but planned to make an announcement later in the day, said Barry Dalton, community relations specialist for the department.
Priority routes and roads that have a high risk of freezing over will be pre-treated, Dalton said. A city crew will come in early tomorrow, likely overnight, to clear roads ahead of the storm.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management announced Wednesday that the county is under a winter storm watch until Saturday.