The sun will come out tomorrow.
The National Weather Service is predicting the season’s first significant snowfall will be over by Tuesday morning, with the forecast improving to mostly sunny.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis predicted a 60% change of snow for late Monday, with the storm expected to leave the area early Tuesday.
Columbia Public Schools and MU both closed Monday because of inclement weather, and and will be closed Tuesday as well.
At 7 a.m. Monday, the Columbia Public Works Department sent a fresh team of 28 people to focus on priority routes. The crews were working in 12-hour shifts in an effort to keep streets open and passable to front drive vehicles. Barry Dalton, spokesperson for the department, said crews anticipated to work through Monday night.
More information about priority routes and winter weather response can be found at CoMoSnow.com.
Some Columbia residents have work to do with the large snowfall. Columbia has enacted ordinance 24-12, which requires homeowners to keep sidewalks clear that are in front of or adjacent to the property. This includes keeping them clear of snow and ice.
Kenny Kvam, a property manager and owner on East Campus, said he will clean driveways around 5 a.m., when no one is out walking.
“This area is probably 98% students, even though some of them are gone right now,” Kvam said. “It’s probably the biggest walking community in Columbia.”
After finishing the driveways, he will clear the sidewalks, then the sidewalks that connect to houses. He said they start early in the morning so the sun will melt away the remaining snow.
“It’s sort of fun,” Kvam said. “You see everyone with a snowplow on their truck; they’re out having fun.”
The Missouri Department of Transportation continues to urge motorists to travel with extreme caution following evening routes. The snow may be moving out of the region overnight, but bridges and overpasses may refreeze.
One accident has been reported Monday, according to MoDOT, on Interstate 70 near exit 121. There are no closures, but MoDOT said to expect delays.
MoDOT has also advised all drivers to allow extra time to reach their destinations given the inclement weather. MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map is available at traveler.modot.org.
Road condition information is also provided by calling MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT or 888-275-6636.
