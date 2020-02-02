One person died in a shooting that injured two victims early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the city.
Tershawn E. Kitchen, 34, died after receiving serious gunshot wounds, according to the release. Columbia police arrived on the scene at approximately 2:35 a.m., where he and another victim were transported to a local trauma center. Kitchen was pronounced dead there.
The second victim was a 30-year-old unidentified woman, who was receiving medical treatment at the time of the release. An updated release Sunday afternoon from the city said her injuries were life-threatening.
Columbia police arrested Curtis Allen Lewis, 36, in connection to the homicide, according to the updated release. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. He was being held in Boone County Jail.
The shooting took place in the area of 19 N. Fifth St., which is the address for Vibez Lounge and Soul Food Restaurant.
The Violent Crime Task Force will also investigate the case. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
