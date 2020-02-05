Missouri's predicted winter storms made their way to Columbia on Wednesday, with snow beginning to fall shortly before 9 a.m.
Road conditions were deteriorating in early afternoon. Roads were clogged as snowfall increased around 1 p.m., about the time that MU closed its campus.
Conditions improved in midafternoon with snow tapering off.
KOMU 8's midday meteorologist Matt Beckwith said in a telephone interview he expects light snow to continue through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with some occasional bands of moderate to heavy snow possible. Roads are going to remain slick, he said.
Beckwith also reported that the snow is expected to taper off between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday. The day should start off with temperatures in the low 20's with some slick travel expected, but conditions are expected to improve throughout the day, he said.
Just before 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Transportation reported that several vehicles, including multiple semis, were involved in a crash on the I-70 Rocheport Bridge, closing both westbound lanes.
Traffic was being diverted around the bridge, MoDOT said in an email. MoDOT said the road closure was likely to be of long duration, at least an hour and a half. Westbound traffic was backed up to Columbia on I-70. The backup had not been cleared at 4:30 p.m., and the Missouri State Highway Patrol encouraged people to take an alternate route if possible.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White told the Associated Press that at least one person was transported away from the scene in an ambulance.
The Highway Patrol tweeted a winter weather update around 4:30 p.m., noting 42 crashes but zero fatalities:
Troop F Winter Weather Reporting for Feb. 5, through 4 pm: > 133 calls for service> 42 crashes> 47 stranded motorists> 9 injuries> 0 fatalities**Cleanup continues on westbound I-70/MO River Bridge near Rocheport. #MoWx #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/adkGEbH3cb— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 5, 2020
The Tiger Line shuttles were scheduled to stop running at 2 p.m., according to a tweet from MU Parking and Transportation.
According to Columbia Regional Airport's website, a 2:42 p.m. United Airlines flight from Chicago was canceled. Afternoon departures for both United and American airlines were listed as delayed.
According to a release from the city, Columbia is expecting anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow , with an accumulation rate of one-half inch per hour.
Columbia Public School spokesperson Michelle Baumstark tweeted Tuesday evening that the district would be cancelling classes on Wednesday due to the impending storms. MU announced early Wednesday that it was closing its campus and offices at 1 p.m.
Road conditions continued to worsen throughout the morning, with the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeting about low visibility in many areas as the snow picks up. In a tweet, MoDOT encouraged people not to travel if possible.
❄️Wed 11 am❄️ Road conditions are worsening as the snow picks up across the state. If you can avoid it, DO NOT TRAVEL in this storm today! Visibility is already low in many areas. If you MUST travel, use extra caution. Leave early and take it slow. Buckle up and stay alert. pic.twitter.com/jccMJ6Rt6Y— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 5, 2020
KOMU TV was updating its list of cancellations.
Columbia Police Department tweeted at 1 p.m. that because of the high volume of weather-related crashes, "CPD has implemented the delayed crash report protocol. If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash with NO INJURIES, please exchange information & report it online."
An additional friendly reminder from Columbia Pubic Works encouraged residents to move their vehicles off of main travel routes in order to ease the snowplowing process.
All residents are encouraged to voluntarily move vehicles off of 1st & 2nd priority routes to help make plowing safer & more efficient. Vehicles are subject to ticketing, towing after snowfall reaches 2 inches. Text COLUMBIAPW to 888-777 for 2 inch alerts.https://t.co/5seRCIiHk0 pic.twitter.com/H5jrBPNYzf— Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) February 5, 2020
MU Parking announced Tuesday that it would be closing the top floors of all MU parking structures. Those with permits were instructed to park one floor down from their usual spot. No tickets will be given to those who have a permit.
MU Parking is monitoring the weather and will update its Twitter feed about parking structure closings tomorrow as conditions change.