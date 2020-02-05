Updated Information

This story was updated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with latest reports on accidents during the storm. 

Cars sit on a bridge after an accident

Cars sit on a bridge after an accident Wednesday on westbound I-70 at the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport.

Missouri’s predicted winter storms hit the city before 9 a.m. Wednesday, and enough snow accumulated throughout the day for Columbia Public Schools to cancel classes for Thursday.

Road conditions were deteriorating in early afternoon. Roads were clogged as snowfall increased around 1 p.m., about the time that MU closed its campus.

Conditions improved in midafternoon with snow tapering off.

KOMU 8’s midday meteorologist Matt Beckwith said in a telephone interview he expects light snow to continue through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with some occasional bands of moderate-to-heavy snow possible. Roads are going to remain slick, he said.

Beckwith also reported that the snow is expected to taper off between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday. The day should start off with temperatures in the low 20s with some slick travel expected, but conditions are expected to improve throughout the day, he said.

Just before 1 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation reported that several vehicles, including multiple semis, were involved in a crash on the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge, closing both westbound lanes.

Traffic was being diverted around the bridge, MoDOT said in an email. MoDOT said the road closure was likely to be of long duration, at least an hour and a half. Westbound traffic was backed up to Columbia on I-70. The backup was cleared by 5:30, as noted in a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol:

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White told The Associated Press that at least one person was transported away from the scene in an ambulance.

Trucks sit on the bridge after an accident

An accident Wednesday on westbound I-70 at the Missouri River Bridge near Rocheport leaves a line of trucks stuck.

The Highway Patrol tweeted a final update Thursday morning, noting 58 crashes with 12 injuries but no fatalities. 

The Tiger Line shuttles stopped running at 2 p.m., according to a tweet from MU Parking and Transportation. They resumed regular service on Thursday.

According to Columbia Regional Airport’s website, a 2:42 p.m. United Airlines flight from Chicago was canceled. Two afternoon departures for United and American airlines were as delayed. Two departing flights were also canceled throughout the day. 

As of 4:34 p.m., Columbia received 2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark tweeted Tuesday evening that the district would be canceling classes Wednesday due to the impending storms. MU announced early Wednesday that it was closing its campus and offices at 1 p.m.

Road conditions continued to worsen throughout the morning, with the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeting about low visibility in many areas as the snow picks up. In a tweet, MoDOT encouraged people not to travel if possible.

KOMU was updating its list of cancelations.

Columbia Police Department tweeted at 1 p.m. that because of the high volume of weather-related crashes, “CPD has implemented the delayed crash report protocol. If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash with NO INJURIES, please exchange information & report it online.”

An additional friendly reminder from Columbia Public Works encouraged residents to move their vehicles off of main travel routes in order to ease the snowplowing process.

MU Parking closed the top floors of all MU parking structures. Those with permits were instructed to park one floor down from their usual spot. No tickets will be given to those who have a permit.

MU Parking announced that the top floors of parking structures remain closed on Thursday. 

