Missouri’s predicted winter storms hit the city before 9 a.m. Wednesday, and accumulated enough throughout the day Columbia Public Schools cancelled classes for Thursday.
Road conditions were deteriorating in early afternoon. Roads were clogged as snowfall increased around 1 p.m., about the time that MU closed its campus.
Conditions improved in midafternoon with snow tapering off.
KOMU 8’s midday meteorologist Matt Beckwith said in a telephone interview he expects light snow to continue through Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, with some occasional bands of moderate to heavy snow possible. Roads are going to remain slick, he said.
Beckwith also reported that the snow is expected to taper off between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday. The day should start off with temperatures in the low 20s with some slick travel expected, but conditions are expected to improve throughout the day, he said.
Just before 1 p.m., the Missouri Department of Transportation reported that several vehicles, including multiple semis, were involved in a crash on the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge, closing both westbound lanes.
Traffic was being diverted around the bridge, MoDOT said in an email. MoDOT said the road closure was likely to be of long duration, at least an hour and a half. Westbound traffic was backed up to Columbia on I-70. The backup was cleared by 5:30, as noted in a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol:
🚨I-70 Update🚨 All lanes of I-70 are now OPEN! Thank you for your patience while crews cleared the area. Please continue to use caution on your commute tonight as we're seeing freezing on bridges and elevated roadways. Take it slow, use your lights, buckle up & phone down. pic.twitter.com/6crN9MShIM— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 5, 2020
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White told The Associated Press that at least one person was transported away from the scene in an ambulance.
The Highway Patrol tweeted a winter weather update around 4:30 p.m., noting 42 crashes but zero fatalities:
Troop F Winter Weather Reporting for Feb. 5, through 4 pm: > 133 calls for service> 42 crashes> 47 stranded motorists> 9 injuries> 0 fatalities**Cleanup continues on westbound I-70/MO River Bridge near Rocheport. #MoWx #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/adkGEbH3cb— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 5, 2020
The Tiger Line shuttles were scheduled to stop running at 2 p.m., according to a tweet from MU Parking and Transportation.
According to Columbia Regional Airport’s website, a 2:42 p.m. United Airlines flight from Chicago was canceled. Two afternoon departures for United and American airlines were as delayed. Two departing flights were also canceled throughout the day.
According to a release from the city, Columbia is expecting anywhere from 4 to 7 inches of snow, with an accumulation rate of one-half inch per hour. As of 4:34 p.m., Columbia received 2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark tweeted Tuesday evening that the district would be canceling classes Wednesday due to the impending storms. MU announced early Wednesday that it was closing its campus and offices at 1 p.m.
Road conditions continued to worsen throughout the morning, with the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeting about low visibility in many areas as the snow picks up. In a tweet, MoDOT encouraged people not to travel if possible.
KOMU was updating its list of cancelations.
Columbia Police Department tweeted at 1 p.m. that because of the high volume of weather-related crashes, “CPD has implemented the delayed crash report protocol. If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash with NO INJURIES, please exchange information & report it online.”
An additional friendly reminder from Columbia Pubic Works encouraged residents to move their vehicles off of main travel routes in order to ease the snowplowing process.
All residents are encouraged to voluntarily move vehicles off of 1st & 2nd priority routes to help make plowing safer & more efficient. Vehicles are subject to ticketing, towing after snowfall reaches 2 inches. Text COLUMBIAPW to 888-777 for 2 inch alerts.https://t.co/5seRCIiHk0 pic.twitter.com/H5jrBPNYzf— Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) February 5, 2020
MU Parking announced Tuesday that it would be closing the top floors of all MU parking structures. Those with permits were instructed to park one floor down from their usual spot. No tickets will be given to those who have a permit.
MU Parking is monitoring the weather and will update its Twitter feed about parking structure closings tomorrow as conditions change.