The winter weather of recent weeks continued Wednesday with snowfall beginning in Columbia before 9 a.m.
Columbia Public Schools has scheduled an early release because of the weather, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark announced in a news release Tuesday. Specific release times for each school can be found on the district’s website.
The snow is expected to taper off into the evening, with a total accumulation of 3 to 5 inches, according to Jim Sieveking of the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Sieveking said the coldest air of the season will be entering the area Thursday morning and that temperatures will hit single digits by Friday morning.
A Columbia plow crew reported at 6 a.m. Wednesday to begin road treatment, according to a city news release. Some bridges and curves were treated on Tuesday, the release said.
The Interstate 70 corridor, which includes the bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport, was getting treatment before the snowfall, according to Paul Denkler, assistant maintenance engineer at the Missouri Department of Transportation. Denkler said MoDOT’s central district was unable to treat I-70 during the snowfall last Wednesday because rain that preceded the snow would have washed away the treatment.
That storm saw a massive backup after an accident on the I-70 bridge at Rocheport took hours to untangle.
This winter, Columbia has seen higher snowfall than average. Since Dec. 1, the total snowfall has been 2.4 inches above the average rate, according to data from the National Weather Service. February snowfall is already 0.6 inches above average.