The winter weather of recent weeks will continue with snowfall expected in Columbia around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Columbia Public Schools will have an early release Wednesday due to the expected weather, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark announced in a news release. Specific release times for each school can be found on the district’s website.
The snow is expected to taper off into the evening, with a total accumulation of 3 to 5 inches, according to Jim Siezeking of the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Siezeking said the coldest air of the season will be entering the area Thursday morning, and that temperatures will hit single digits by Friday morning.
A Columbia plow crew will report at 6 a.m. Wednesday to begin road treatment, according to a city news release.
The I-70 corridor, which includes Rocheport Bridge, will receive treatment before the snowfall, according to Paul Denkler, assistant maintenance engineer at the Missouri Department of Transportation. Denkler said MoDOT’s central district was unable to treat I-70 during the last snowfall because rain that preceded the snow would have washed away the treatment.
This winter, Columbia has seen higher snowfall than average. Since December 1, the total snowfall has been 2.4 inches above the average rate, according to data from the National Weather Service. February snowfall is already 0.6 inches above average.