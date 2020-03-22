An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a 101-year-old Columbia man was canceled. Dabney Doty was "located deceased near his home," according to an updated news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Doty's family last heard from him Wednesday; he "possibly walked out of his house," according to the release.
Doty, who lived in southwestern Columbia, walked with a cane and had gray hair. He had problems with short-term memory and hearing, dealt with numbness in his arms and was on blood thinners, according to the release.
Endangered Silver Advisory Alerts occur when a missing person is over 60 with dementia or other cognitive impairment. A missing person's report must also be submitted to local law enforcement for the department to put out the alert, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.