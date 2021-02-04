Updated Information

Updated at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 5 to include additional information about the project.

The Business Loop Community Improvement District is seeking five artists and five graphic designers for its street art project. 

The artists and designers will create art on free-standing boards to install along the corridor to create an "industrial and funky vibe," according to a news release. 

The Loop is looking specifically for proposals that reference the historic nature of the corridor, the recent designation of Columbia as an Etsy Maker City — a program that provides grants for local artists in various cities — or some other point of pride for the area, according to the release. 

The art project is a part of a larger corridor plan, said Rae Adams, the Loop’s event coordinator.

“It will allow artists to have a space to express themselves and enhance the beautification of the street,” she said.

Adams said the organization received a lot of positive feedback after installing a sign in a lot on the corridor, and this art project will build on that effort to "brighten the area."

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 17 via mail, in-person dropoff  or email at events@theloopcomo.com

  • Education Reporter, spring 2021. I am a first year Masters student studying news editing. Reach me at madisonjstephens@mail.missouri.edu or on Twitter @MadiStephens6.

