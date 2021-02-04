The Business Loop Community Improvement District is seeking five artists and five graphic designers for its street art project.
The artists and designers will create art on free-standing boards to install along the corridor to create an "industrial and funky vibe," according to a news release.
The Loop is looking specifically for proposals that reference the historic nature of the corridor, the recent designation of Columbia as an Etsy Maker City — a program that provides grants for local artists in various cities — or some other point of pride for the area, according to the release.
The art project is a part of a larger corridor plan, said Rae Adams, the Loop’s event coordinator.
“It will allow artists to have a space to express themselves and enhance the beautification of the street,” she said.
Adams said the organization received a lot of positive feedback after installing a sign in a lot on the corridor, and this art project will build on that effort to "brighten the area."
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 17 via mail, in-person dropoff or email at events@theloopcomo.com.