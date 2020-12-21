A woman died from gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.
In a news release, Columbia police say officers responded to the report of a shooting at 1904 Juniper Circle at around 2 a.m. Robyn Lucas, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Andrew Scott Lucas, 54, and charged him with second-degree murder. Andrew Lucas was found in the house with nonfatal gunshot wounds. He was treated in an emergency room before being moved to Boone County Jail.
According to a probable cause statement, Andrew Lucas told police he was shot by an assailant in dark clothing and glasses with a black mask. The assailant reportedly used a small silver gun.
Police found ammunition belonging to a .38 special caliber handgun. Andrew Lucas later admitted he had bought a small silver .38 handgun three weeks previously, but said it had been stolen.
Police found no evidence of forced entry. In a search of Andrew Lucas’s phone, police found he had Googled phrases such as “shooting someone” and “shot with a 38.”
The victim, Robyn Lucas, lived with Andrew Lucas and had told him six weeks previously that they would not be getting back together. She was reportedly dating someone new.
Police believe Andrew Lucas killed Robyn Lucas and hid the murder weapon.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. He is in Boone County Jail without bond. A bond hearing has been set for Dec. 30.