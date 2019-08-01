A mother and her 10-month-old baby were found safe Thursday afternoon after the Maries County Sheriff's Department issued an Amber Alert Thursday for them.
Alison Summerford, 22, and her son, Dominque Summerford, were abducted at gunpoint from their residence on Maries County Road 213, according to the alert.
Police said the mother is 5-months pregnant.
Police said they were in a dark-colored GMC or Chevrolet pickup when they were seen heading toward Vienna, Missouri. The alert listed possible suspects as "an unknown, a white or Hispanic, male, black hair and black beard, wearing a T-shirt with a dragon."
The Missouri State Highway Patrol informed the public via social media that the Amber Alert was canceled after the two were found. No further information was available.