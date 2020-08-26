A Columbia Police officer shines a flashlight into a parked car

A Columbia police officer shines a flashlight into a parked car during an investigation of a shooting at Douglass Park on Tuesday night in Columbia. One victim was transported from the scene to a local emergency room.

 Daniel Shular/Missourian

This story was updated at 4 p.m. Wednesday with additional information from a Columbia Police Department press conference. 

The Columbia Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for a suspect identified by witnesses as the shooter in a Douglass Park incident that left a man dead.

Prosecutors, earlier in the day, filed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Rickey Lee Murry, 48. Court documents said the victim — Corey M. Jordan — was taken to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

When police arrived at the shooting scene Tuesday night, officers reported there were approximately 100 people at Douglass Park, according to information provided at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. With the help of witnesses, they were able to identify Murry as the suspect.

He was last seen leaving the area in an east bound direction and he’s considered armed and dangerous, police said at the conference.

“We don’t know exactly where he is, but we don’t believe that he is still in town,” Police Lt. Matt Stephens said at the news conference.

Police said Murry is a Black man, 5’11 and weighs about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and traveling eastbound from the scene on foot, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

The probable cause statement said witnesses told police Murry and the victim were in a dice game when they began arguing over money. Murry reportedly left and then came back about 15 minutes later and shot the victim, the statement said.

One witness told police that Murry later admitted to them that he’d shot the victim.

Prosecutors are seeking a $1 million cash bond for Murry when he is arrested.

According to officials, two police cars collided while responding to the scene, resulting in minor injuries to three officers.

