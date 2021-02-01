Monday marks the first day of the city’s new trash collection system, which requires residential customers to set garbage at the curb only in bags with city logos.
Customers are able to redeem vouchers they received by mail for the new bags at a number of retailers, including Menards, Hy-Vee, Gerbes, Schnucks, Eat Well and Moser’s grocery stores. The bags also are available at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
Many customers, however, were complaining on Facebook and other social media sites Sunday evening and Monday morning that some vendors were out of bags. The city said in a Facebook post that stores that ran out of the bags would be restocked as soon as possible.
The Hy-Vee stores on Nifong Boulevard and West Broadway reported Monday morning that they were out of black bags but expected to get more around noon. A person at the Hy-Vee on Conley Road said it still had bags but was unsure of how many.
The Broadway Gerbes store was out of trash bags Monday morning, but the Gerbes on Paris Road had black bags.
Menards, Schnucks, EatWell and the Moser’s stores on Business Loop 70, Range Line Street and Keene Street all reported having black bags available. Black bags also were available at city hall.
Solid Waste Manager Steve Hunt said trash crews will place stickers on bags that don’t have the city logo to let customers know why their trash wasn’t collected.
However, a city representative said Monday evening that crews are continuing to collect some bags without logos because some citizens have not yet received their vouchers. This was addressed on a case-by-case basis.
The city also is resuming curbside recycling collections this week but only on an every-other-week basis. Customers on green diamond routes can set recycling at the curb in blue bags with the city logos on their regular trash days this week. Those on blue circle routes can do so next week. An online map of the green diamond and blue circle routes is available .
Customers can also get blue recycling bags by redeeming vouchers the city sent by mail. Blue bags with the city logo that they already have also can be used.
Under the new trash collection system, households are allotted 104 trash bags per year. Those who need more can buy them for $2 apiece in rolls of five. The system is intended to charge more for those who discard more trash.