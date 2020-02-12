UPDATE: Overnight freeze poses new problems Thursday; CPS closed

You are the owner of this article.
Updated Information

This story was updated at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Columbia's winter weather took a nasty turn Thursday, as some of the lowest temperatures of the year were recorded following Wednesday's wet mix of snow and rain.

The National Weather Service St. Louis tweeted that 7 a.m. temperature in Columbia was 9 degrees, with a wind chill of -9 degrees.

"Temperatures will continue to fall the next few hours as colder air moves into the area," the tweet continued. "A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon."

Authorities warned that road conditions could be slick in areas as the bitterly cold temperatures had frozen any moisture. Despite sunshine, the high temperature for the day is predicted to be only in the mid-teens, providing little relief or melting. 

Kevin Renzelman delivers packages to Bambino's Italian Cafe

Kevin Renzelman delivers packages to Bambino's Italian Cafe on Wednesday in Columbia. Renzelman works for U.S. Foods and was rushing to finish the delivery.

Because of the extremely cold weather, Columbia Public Schools will be closed Thursday, according to a Tweet from district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark. Tolton Catholic High School will have a delayed start and will open at 10 a.m.

This amounts to a five-day "weekend" for public school students because classes are not in session Friday for a teacher work day and Monday for the national holiday, Presidents Day.

The city announced that it would open a temporary overnight warming center from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. Tenth St.

Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, 800 Hospital Drive, also planned a Warm Haven program for sheltering veterans overnight Wednesday and Thursday, according to the city news release.

Snow covers a tire swing

Snow covers a tire swing Wednesday at First Christian Church in Columbia.

Veterans are able to spend the night in the emergency room lobby area, the release said. Shelter will be provided to a veteran’s family as well, if they accompany the veteran. No one will be turned away during inclement weather regardless of veteran status, the release said.

KOMU meteorologist Matt Beckwith said Thursday morning may see the coldest temperatures since November, while Friday's morning low could be the coldest since last March. 

A person uses an umbrella as a shield against the snow

A person uses an umbrella as a shield against the snow at Ninth Street. Snowfall began around 8 a.m. Wednesday. 

A predicted daylong snowfall began around 9 a.m. Wednesday in Columbia, quickly making side streets and rural roads slick.

A roof full of heating and cooling units is covered with snow

A roof full of heating and cooling units is covered with snow Wednesday in Columbia.

The Missouri Department of Transportation Central District tweeted around 10 a.m. that snow was beginning to partially cover routes and urging motorists not to travel if possible. But by 3 p.m. MoDOT was reporting most major routes were cleared of snow, while urging motorists to take care. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F reported that it had responded to 36 crashes, resulting in eight injuries and 27 stranded motorists but no deaths. 

Sean Mearidy sets up his camera

Sean Mearidy sets up his camera Wednesday in Columbia. Mearidy was taking self-portraits and was trying to get big flakes of snow in the picture.

A United Airlines flight to depart at 3:14 p.m. at Columbia Regional Airport was canceled, according to information on the Columbia Regional Airport's website. A United flight from Chicago scheduled to arrive earlier was also canceled. Passengers were advised to check with the airlines for details on their flights. 

Information on cancellations and closings is available at KOMU's website. 

The district was releasing students early; however, it reported that some buses were running late because of deteriorating road conditions.

Fog fades away as snow falls on Tenth Street

Fog fades away as snow falls on Tenth Street on Wednesday in Columbia.
Moisture accumulates on a parking meter

Moisture accumulates on a parking meter Wednesday in Columbia.

Tiger Line shuttles stopped running around 2 p.m. Wednesday due to weather conditions, according to the Mizzou Parking twitter page. The shutdown included evening routes.

There will be updates to come from Mizzou Parking for the shuttle routes Thursday as the weather develops more. 

The top floors of parking garages were closed Wednesday due to the weather, Mizzou Parking also announced.  

A student goes to class as the snow gets worse

A student goes to class as the snow gets worse Wednesday in Columbia.

