Smoke reported at Women's and Children's hospital

Smoke was reported at the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia around 11 a.m. Monday. After an investigation, firefighters determined there was a fire in an equipment room on the roof of the building.

Updated Information

This story was updated at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday to include details on clean-up plans from MU Health Care.

Pediatric patients on the fourth and fifth floors of the Women’s and Children’s Hospital were relocated to lower levels after smoke was detected around 11 a.m. Monday.

Originally, officials believed the smoke came from a small fire that started in an elevator shaft and migrated to the roof. After an investigation, officials determined there was a fire “in an equipment room on the roof,” according to a news release from the Columbia Fire Department.

“Fire crews attached hose lines to a standpipe in the stairwell and performed an aggressive fire attack,” the news release said. It took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire in the equipment room.

Firefighters worked on the roof Monday afternoon to look for any remaining burning embers in concealed spaces, Assistant Chief Brad Fraizer said.

It’s not unusual to see fires in mechanical rooms or areas where mechanical equipment is kept, Frazier said. Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

Women’s and Children’s Hospital continued to accept patients who arrived on their own. Ambulances that were headed to the hospital were diverted to University Hospital, according to Jesslyn Chew, public relations manager for MU Health Care.

As clean-up efforts continue in the damaged areas, some patients will be moved to other areas of Women's and Children's Hospital and other MU Health Care hospitals, including the Missouri Orthopaedic Institute and University Hospital, according to a Monday news release from MU Health Care.

There is no damage to the interior of the hospital. Patients will be moved back to their correct floors after air quality is confirmed safe, Chew said.

No one was injured in the incident. Ten units from the Columbia Fire Department responded.

