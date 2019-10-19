As of 1 p.m., Columbia Water & Light has restored power to all customers.
“We appreciate your patience this morning as we understand the impacts the outage caused by disrupting individuals and businesses Saturday morning,” Water & Light said in a Facebook post.
About 3,300 residents lost power in north and west Columbia this morning, according to a Facebook post by Columbia Water & Light.
Many stores at the Columbia Mall were closed due to the power outage, according to mall security personnel. Power to the mall was restored by 12:15 p.m.
Water & Light said the outage was caused by two circuit trips. The city is also trying to correct issues with its power outage map.
The department did not provide an estimated time that the power would return. Outages can be reported to the city at 573-855-2555.