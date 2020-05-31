Protesters blocked off the intersection of Broadway and Providence late Sunday night in protest of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
"I could be asleep right now, but no," protestor Aaron Basden said. "This is justice for George, man, because it just hurts."
KOMU reporters on the scene saw people sitting in cars, standing in the street and holding signs. Protesters were using their cars as well as construction cones to block off the intersection.
KOMU reporters spotted over 100 protesters in the area.
"I hate that it takes for somebody to die for men to recognize this," Basden said. "Like, why’d he have to die for people to recognize us and for people to see that Black lives matter?"
One incident occurred when a man threw a flaming glass bottle into the intersection. The glass was cleaned up by fellow protestors. But overall, the protest was peaceful.
"This is like a cry for help," protestor Daveon said. "It’s a cry for help. Listen to us. We didn’t have a voice back then. Let us have a voice now."
The protestors were out until around 4 a.m. Police then began clearing up the intersection, and the intersection was cleared and operating as usual by 4:30 a.m.
Sunday afternoon protests
On Sunday afternoon, more than 50 people marched in downtown Columbia at 2 p.m. Sunday, joining the nationwide protest of Floyd's death.
The march began at Francis Quadrangle at MU, took a route around downtown Columbia and returned to campus where it started.
"No violence, no peace! No racist police!" yelled Ashton Brown, one of the leaders of the rally.
Brianna Smith, a senior at the MU, showed up to support her friend and black people.
“They’re doing it because silence is literally violence. And they have to make a statement,” Smith said, “We are just here to support because they’re families and this is honestly getting close to home. Black lives do truly matter.”
Participants held up posters and yelled things such as “Black lives matter,” “I can’t breathe” and “Silence is violence” during the event and received a lot of support from people passing by.
“People who are just walking their dogs or just outside came and decided to join the protest. It’s really powerful to see the community coming together in a time like this,” said MU student Ayanna Hayes.
The event was initiated in a GroupMe conversation Sunday morning among MU students, Hayes said.
“I do believe we will be out here again doing the same thing,” Hayes said. “I don’t know when it will be but we would definitely be having a GroupMe where protests will be coming out.”