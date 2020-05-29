UPDATE: Protesters rally for justice at two events Friday

Hundreds of protesters angry over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody turned out for demonstrations Friday in front of the Boone County Courthouse.
The rallies were quickly organized to add a local voice to national outrage over the incident.
After some speeches from residents and leaders in the community Friday evening, some 200 marchers strode the sidewalks from the courthouse through downtown — eventually circling their way past the Columbia Police Department station.
President of the Columbia chapter of the NAACP Mary Ratliff, who attended the evening rally, says she is glad to see "young people picking up the mantle" and thought they did a "wonderful job."
"For so long, we felt that we had worked so hard … to get us to where we are, that it felt like the mantle was being dropped," she said. "Today showed me that it wasn't, and so I'm real proud of that."
Organizers and speakers like Marcus Ferguson and Ellie Bonilla, who addressed the crowd and helped lead the march, were satisfied with the turnout. But Ferguson noted many still are aware of "the changes we all have to keep making with ourselves every day" and to "call your friends to action."
"So many diverse voices and so many people that heard the message that I think are gonna be inspired to do that work," Ferguson said hopefully. "Everybody shows up for the pep rally, right? But now it's like the grunt work."
Around 50 protesters attended an earlier demonstration at 11 a.m.
Bonilla, a local comedian, pushed for the event after seeing an announcement Thursday of the 4 p.m. ”CoMo for Justice March.” Organizers of that event supported her effort earlier in the day.
Families and individuals that could not attend the rally scheduled at 4 p.m., like Angie Cantin and her daughter Hannah, a junior at Rock Bridge High School, said the early rally gave them a space to support solidarity with those in the community.
"To be honest, with COVID and all, I probably wouldn't be out here," said Cantin. "But Hannah felt very passionate about being out here today."
"We all feel very upset. When I see young people like my daughter really wanna stand for what they feel is important and the injustices they've seen, I'm proud of that," Cantin said. "Young people especially inspire me."
Residents and students like Bonilla, Kiessence Bassett, Marcus Ferguson, Daimontre Yancy and his mother Deanna Brown all took turns speaking Friday morning as protesters marched from Boone County Courthouse to the Columbia Police Department station.
The march ended with members etching colored-chalk messages on the sidewalk in front of the station.
In a joint statement Thursday responding to the Floyd incident, Columbia police, Boone County Sheriff’s Department and MU Police asserted officers are being “held to the highest standards.”
Bonilla said the "PD released an apology, a sorry for your loss kind of thing, and that's not good enough."
The idea of a protest came to Bonilla after talking with a friend in California who was holding similar protests.
"She said 'if you can do something, do something about it,'" said Bonilla. "So here we are. I felt like I needed to put this energy somewhere. People are upset."
Bonilla reached out to organizers online after realizing there was a 4 p.m. march being coordinated by Brittany Elise, board member of Worley Street Roundtable.
"It wasn't hard to find people that cared about this," said Bonilla.
Elise praised Bonilla in her efforts to bring Columbians together in solidarity with Columbia's black community.
“We just want to continue to encourage her and other young people, especially young people of color, that whatever you’re passionate about, you have the support of your community and those that are older than you that live here," said Elise.
New reports almost immediately after the morning rally announced the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck has been officially charged with murder and manslaughter.
The ”CoMo for Justice March” was announced Thursday to “protest the murderous attacks against African Americans in our country.” The event was created by the WE Project, a Missouri photo and video agency that “celebrates Missouri’s marginalized communities.”
The events were to honor, among others, Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased and fatally shot by white men in Georgia in February; Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Kentucky police officers during a “no-knock” raid of her apartment in March; and Floyd, who died this week after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee against the man’s neck.
Video footage of the incident showed Floyd struggling to breathe and pleading with police. The incident has sparked protests and has drawn wide condemnation by many in law enforcement and led to the firings of the four officers involved in Floyd’s arrest.
Elise posted a link to the virtual showing on the Facebook page, but said a private message was required from those wanting to attend to "prevent Zoom bombing or anything else inappropriate, I will only allow those that have DMd me into the Zoom."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Facebook page asked that participants in the public events "Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times."