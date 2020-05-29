Around 50 protesters angry over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody turned out for a demonstration at 11 a.m. Friday outside the Boone County Courthouse.
Ellie Bonilla, a local comedian, pushed for the event after seeing an announcement Thursday of a 4 p.m. rally for a ”CoMo for Justice March.” Organizers of that event supported her effort earlier in the day.
The rallies were promptly organized to add a local voice to national outrage over the incident.
Families and individuals that could not attend the rally scheduled at 4 p.m., like Angie Cantin and her daughter Hannah, a junior at Rock Bridge High School, said the early rally gave them a space to support solidarity with those in the community.
"To be honest, with COVID and all, I probably wouldn't be out here," said Cantin. "But Hannah felt very passionate about being out here today."
"We all feel very upset. When I see young people like my daughter really wanna stand for what they feel is important and the injustices they've seen, I'm proud of that," Cantin said. "Young people especially inspire me."
Residents and students like Bonilla, Kiessence Bassett, Marcus Ferguson, Daimontre Yancy and his mother Deanna Brown, all took turns speaking Friday morning as protestors marched from Boone County Courthouse to the Columbia Police Department station.
The march ended with members etching colored-chalked drawn messages on the sidewalk in front of the station.
In a joint statement Thursday responding to the Floyd incident from Columbia police, Boone County Sheriff’s Department and MU Police asserted officers are being “held to the highest standards.”
Bonilla said the "PD released an apology, a sorry for your loss kind of thing and that's not good enough."
The idea of a protest came to Bonilla after talking with a friend in California who was holding similar protests.
"She said 'if you can do something, do something about it,'" said Bonilla. "So here we are. I felt like I needed to put this energy somewhere. People are upset."
Bonilla reached out to organizers online after realizing there was a 4 p.m. march being coordinated by Brittany Elise, board member of Worley Street Roundtable.
"It wasn't hard to find people that cared about this," said Bonilla.
Elise praised Bonilla in her efforts to bring the Columbians together in solidarity with Columbia's black community.
“We just want to continue to encourage her and other young people, especially young people of color, that whatever you’re passionate about, you have the support of your community and those that are older than you that live here," said Elise.
New reports almost immediately after the rally announced the former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck has been officially charged with murder and manslaughter.
The group's organizer Elise posted a link to the virtual showing on the facebook page, but says a private message is required from those wanting to attend to "prevent Zoom bombing or anything else inappropriate, I will only allow those that have DMd me into the Zoom."
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Facebook page is asking that participants in the public events "Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times."