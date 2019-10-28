A fiber line cut in the CenturyLink network Monday interrupted telephone service across mid-Missouri, including communications with Boone County’s 911 center.
Service was restored by Monday evening, according to an email from CenturyLink spokeperson Linda Johnson. The cut was in Kansas City and was caused by a construction crew, Johnson said. It affected customers in both Kansas and Missouri.
The service interruption impacted 69,894 customers from reaching 911 Emergency Services, according to a press release from Boone County Joint Communications.
The Boone County Fire Protection District tweeted around 7 p.m. Monday that 911 lines were up and running normally.
During the outage, individuals needing assistance were advised to go to the nearest fire station, police department or hospital. Boone County Fire Department tweeted a link to fire department locations.
On Monday afternoon, phone lines for more than 100 state offices in Jefferson City were down. The affected lines included the Attorney General’s office, the Secretary of State’s office, the Governor’s office, Capitol police and the Department of Transportation.
Brittany Ruess, director of communications for the state’s Office of Administration, said CenturyLink was regularly updating the state, and estimated that service would return at 4:45 p.m.
Governor Mike Parson tweeted that people who needed to contact his office could fill out an online form and his staffers would respond shortly.
The outage also affected University of Missouri phone lines.
Others impacted include:
- Columbia College.
- Boone Electric Co.
- Columbia Public Schools.
Missourian reporters Emily Wolf and Arin Jemerson contributed to this report.