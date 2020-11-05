Columbia police released a 15-year-old from custody Thursday after determining they were no longer a suspect in Monday's homicide.
The juvenile was initially detained for involvement in the shooting of 19-year-old Jeremiah Spain at Cosmopolitan Recreation Area Park. They were released from the Robert L. Perry Juvenile Justice Center after detectives found information indicating they weren't involved.
The juvenile is no longer believed to be a suspect and is no longer facing criminal charges related to the homicide.
Police initially held the suspect on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and delivery and possession of a controlled substance on the night of the homicide.
The investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are continuing to follow leads relating to the murder of 19-year-old Jeremiah Spain.