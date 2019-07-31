Swank Boutique is looking for the right spot to reopen after closing its downtown location last week.
The shop announced on Instagram on Thursday that it is moving from its 913 E. Broadway location due in part to landlord disputes and unresolved leaks.
Owner Erin Wagoner said she is not able to comment further on the issues, citing an ongoing legal dispute.
According to Missouri court records, 911 Broadway, LLC filed a landlord complaint against Swank Boutique and Wagoner in May. A hearing to determine the case is scheduled for Sept. 16.
Customers can still shop online or at a pop-up location in Blanc Studio on Alley A, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Wagoner said they also plan to hold pop-ups at Fortune Fest and other private shopping events in August.
Swank is a "contemporary women’s boutique focusing on classic and boho styles with unique accessories," Wagoner said.
The store, which has been located on Broadway for the last nine years, first opened in 2005.