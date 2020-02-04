A Boone County deputy has confirmed two people are dead after a domestic disturbance late Monday.
Sgt. Brian Leer, spokesperson for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, said a 911 call came in at 11:22 p.m. Monday. During the course of the call, he said the dispatcher heard someone in distress and what sounded like gunshots.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to shots fired and a disturbance around 11:45 p.m. Monday at a home on North Creasy Springs Road north of Columbia.
Leer said Boone County deputies were also on the scene and entered the home. He said someone shot at deputies three to five times through a door but that no deputies were hurt.
Deputies left the home, at which point they noticed an intentionally set fire inside the home, Leer said. Boone County Fire Protection District crews worked to put out the fire.
Leer said a robot and a SWAT team entered the house and found two bodies.
Around 3 a.m., police confirmed the deaths of a man and woman. They were identified Tuesday afternoon as 39-year-old Bobbie Jo Robinson of Columbia and 41-year-old Stefan L. Dailing of Moberly.
The two victims knew each other, Leer said.
Autopsies still need to be performed on both bodies by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine official cause of death.
Authorities said they believe the victims were the only two involved in the incident.
The Columbia Police Department assisted with the investigation.