Two were arrested on charges of second-degree assault after an incident Monday night at Locust and Tenth streets downtown, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Javonte Hand, 25, and Boyce Hamilton, 49, were arrested near Broadway and Ripley streets. Both are from Columbia.
Columbia police arrived at the scene of the assault about 6:50 p.m., where officers found an injured man lying in the street, according to the news release.
The victim had multiple stab wounds and lacerations, according to court documents.
The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. No other information about his condition was immediately available Tuesday afternoon.
Hamilton told police the victim said a racial slur toward the group Hamilton was in, according to court documents.
The incident prompted an MU alert via email, text and social media to stay away from the area.