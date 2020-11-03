Columbia police are holding a 15-year-old juvenile for his involvement in Monday's homicide at Cosmopolitan Recreation Area Park, 1615 W. Business Loop.
The victim has been identified as Jermaine Spain, 19, of Columbia.
Police said the juvenile is being held on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and delivery/possession of a controlled substance. He is in the custody of juvenile authorities.
A shots fired call was received around 6 p.m. Monday, and the victim was quickly found, along with multiple shell casings.
Police and medics rendered aid to the victim before pronouncing him dead from apparent gunshot wounds.