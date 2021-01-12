The Boone County man who died in a house fire on Hague Road near Hallsville last Tuesday night has been identified as Dale Tolentino.
The Boone County Medical Examiner's Office said that until toxicology results are available the cause of death can't be conclusively determined, but smoke inhalation was suspected.
The victim was in his 60s. He was an owner of D&D Farm & Animal Sanctuary just off Old Highway 63 on Creasy Springs Road, which housed and cared for exotic animals. A Google listing describes the sanctuary as permanently closed.
The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched to a split-level home at 10100 N. Hague Road. They were told when they arrived that a man was trapped inside the home near the back door. They entered the home through that door and found a man on the upper level unresponsive. They removed him from the house and began performing CPR.
He was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.
Twenty-seven firefighters and two ambulances responded to the fire, which was extinguished quickly. The State Fire Marshal's Office was continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation.