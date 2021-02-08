Brian Weimer will be the new chief of the MU Police Department.
MU Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward announced the move in a Monday news release. Weimer has served as interim chief and major of operations for MUPD since July, replacing Doug Schwandt, who retired early the next month.
Weimer said in the release that his department's officers inspired him to accept the job.
“I look forward to continuing our work to enhance the safety and quality of life for our diverse campus community,” he said. “We will continue to maintain our strong relationships with students, staff, faculty, local citizens and area law enforcement agencies and to build new partnerships that support our mission of ensuring a peaceful quality of life for our community.
Weimer said he's proud to lead a department "that holds itself to the highest levels of law enforcement professionalism and best practices as shown by our commitment to accreditation. The heart of our efforts is meeting the needs of our campus community.”
Since 2001, MUPD has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies and by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators, according to the news release. Of the 14 institutions in the Southeastern Conference, eight are accredited with CALEA and of those eight agencies, five also are accredited with IACLEA, which includes MUPD.
Weimer joined the MUPD as an officer in 1992 and has steadily risen through the ranks, becoming a major in 2015. His background includes a stint as a crime prevention officer working with students, faculty and staff to take a proactive approach to law enforcement through educational programs, security surveys and community involvement.
As a sergeant, Weimer supervised the detective unit, along with crime prevention and campus safety officers. He also served as the department’s public relations officer.
As a lieutenant, he conducted background investigations on police applicants and assisted with the department’s accreditation process and with preparations for home football and basketball games, and other special events on campus.
As a captain, Weimer oversaw the department’s accreditation process and became an assessor for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Eventually, Weimer became major of operations and oversaw the patrol division, the crime prevention unit, the investigation division and staff services. He also oversaw officer training and the department’s accreditation efforts, and served as MUPD’s internal affairs investigator.
Ward said in the news release that Weimer has a long history of interacting with campus organizations.
“Brian’s years of experience at Mizzou will make him invaluable as chief of the MU Police Department,” Ward said. “Our campus community will be well-served by him.”
Weimer said MUPD is a tight-knit group and committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming campus.
"You know, law enforcement was under a lot of scrutiny throughout the nation this year, combined with COVID and fiscal issues that everyone's experienced in the world. But the team really pulled together in these difficult times," Weimer said. "I think we have a really good team here that has the commitment to the community, and that's what we're here for."
Weimer has a master's degree in criminal justice from Columbia College and bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg. He received the Barbara S. Uehling Award for Administrative Excellence in 2016.