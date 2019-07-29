Cheryl O’Neal, the wife of a Columbia veteran whose remains were found last week near I-70 Drive S.W., said her husband would just leave from time to time, often to go camping or spend time with a friend.
Sometimes, he wouldn't let his family know he was leaving, but once gone, he would check in.
The last time he left, he didn't tell anyone where he was going, she said in an interview Tuesday.
"He’d be gone anywhere from four to seven days when he needed to decompress," she said. "He lived on a mountain in Arkansas for the first large part of his life. His dad taught him how to survive in the woods."
Her brother, Gregory Silvey, held a news conference Monday evening at Field Park. Cheryl O'Neal said she couldn't attend.
Tuesday, Cheryl O'Neal talked about how her husband's last disappearance didn't seem out of the ordinary. He texted her the day he left — June 30 — and said he would be home that night. That's the last she heard of him. After that, he stopped answering his phone.
She filed a missing person's report either July 2 or 3.
Cheryl O'Neal said her husband had struggled with anxiety since he was young and recalled that he began exhibiting symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder once he returned home from the Army. His anxiety worsened once he left the military, she said.
He was medically discharged from the military in 2003 after he injured his neck carrying a wounded soldier, she said.
"For the most part, he was OK with the anxiety," O’Neal said. "But the Fourth of July was coming up, and he had trouble with fireworks and helicopters."
Hikers found Glen O'Neal's skeletal remains around 5 p.m. Friday near I-70 Drive S.W. and Silvey Street. Columbia police later identified the remains as O'Neal's and said they were "in the advanced stages of decomposition," according to a news release.
"He was missing roughly about a month," Silvey said at Monday night's news conference.
"As to how he died, what the cause of death is, exactly when he died — all we know is that he disappeared," Silvey said.
O'Neal was born Aug. 6, 1979, and was one of the first military responders into the Twin Towers on 9/11, Silvey said. He was an energetic person who seemed to love life.
"He hadn't even reached 40; you never know what's going to happen," Silvey said. "He just took off one day and was never seen or heard from again."
Police have not identified a cause of death, and the investigation was ongoing.
