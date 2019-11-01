The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department has confirmed a number of recent cases of mumps in Boone County, according to a news release Friday morning.
Fewer than 10 people have been affected, said Lucio Bitoy, Health Department community relations specialist.
"Health officials are working closely with the cases and community health providers to identify those who may have come in contact with confirmed cases," according to a news release from the Health Department.
All those who were affected had the two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. The MMR vaccine is estimated to be about 88% effective in preventing mumps, Bitoy said.
“It is similar to how someone can get the flu shot and still get the flu," Bitoy said. "If it does occur, it will at least mitigate your symptoms and reduce your recovery time."
While the vaccine isn’t 100% effective in preventing mumps, the Health Department still recommends receiving the two doses of MMR vaccine, Bitoy said.
Bitoy also said to his knowledge, none of the cases have been on MU’s campus.
Students who feel like they are showing symptoms of mumps should call the Student Health Center at 573-884-9937, according to an email from MU.
Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by a virus. This viral illness is mainly known for puffy cheeks and a tender, swollen jaw that results from swollen salivary glands under the ears, according to the CDC.
Symptoms can include:
- Fever.
- Headache.
- Muscle aches.
- Tiredness.
- Loss of appetite.
- Pain with chewing and swallowing.
Symptoms will typically appear about 16 to 18 days after infection, but in some cases, they can appear 12 to 25 days after infection. Most people will recover from the mumps within two weeks, according to the CDC.
Mumps is most commonly transmitted through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose or throat. An infected person can spread mumps through coughing, sneezing, talking, kissing or sharing utensils. It can also be transmitted through cigarettes, e-cigarettes and drinks, according to the news release.
Those with the virus can spread it for two to three days before knowing they're sick, as well as five days after swelling in the cheek or jaw area begins.
The CDC says the best way for preventing the virus is to get immunized with the MMR vaccine.
Anyone with symptoms should call their health care provider, according to the news release.