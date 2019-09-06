Ragtag Cinema and the True/False Film Fest both have new film programmers, the Ragtag Cinema Society announced Friday.
Jeanelle Augustin is the festival's newest member of the programming team. She is a Haitian-American arts critic and film programmer, and previously worked at the Sundance Institute as the coordinator for the Documentary Film Program and New Frontier Lab Programs.
She joins Amir George, who started programming for the the festival in 2018, and Chris Boeckmann, the leader programming team and the society's director of programming.
“Amir and I are thrilled to be programming with Jeanelle,” Boeckmann said in a news release. “She possesses a deep knowledge of and appreciation for the medium."
Ted Rogers, a projectionist since 2018, will take the job of film programmer at the cinema. He is replacing Boeckmann, who has been Ragtag's head programmer since May 2017.
Boeckmann, a Columbia native, is a longtime member of the film society. He became an official programmer for the festival in 2009 and a programmer at Ragtag Cinema in 2010.
In his new role, Rogers is responsible for picking the films shown at the cinema and building relationships with the film industry and local communities, among other things. He'll also curate specialty programming, like Homebrewed, the Passport series and the cinema's new Family Friendly series.
“We do a lot for our regular audiences, but there are many ways we can expand who makes up that audience,” Rogers said in a news release.
Rogers also said he looks forward to collaborating with community groups to find films they want to see.
This is the latest shift in leadership at the society. David Wilson and Paul Sturtz, film society co-founders and festival "co-conspirators," have both moved away from programming roles.
In July, Sturtz stepped down to campaign for Elizabeth Warren, a contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Wilson announced his departure in April 2018 to focus more on his own filmmaking and personal life, though he continues to work with the film festival on special projects.