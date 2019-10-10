There may be little reprieve this October for those along the Missouri River as runoff is expected to be three times higher than average.
This would set a record for October runoff, said Kevin Grode, who leads the reservoir regulation team for Missouri River Water Management of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Wednesday morning for the Missouri River in Boonville and some surrounding counties. The Missouri River in Boonville was recorded at 25.04 feet as of 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. This is 4.04 feet higher than the flood stage.
The Missouri River hasn’t flooded this high since May, when it reached 33.73 feet. That was the second-highest flood level for that area ever, according to the weather service.
Runoff from northern states have only aggravated the flooding as dams release water downstream. September runoff into the Missouri River basin was almost twice the highest record runoff on record, according to a news release from the US Army Corps of Engineers Water Release Northwestern Division.
“We’ve got a lot of water already in the system and we’re expecting quite a bit more,” said John Remus, chief of Missouri River Water Management.
The corps is predicting 61 million acre-feet of runoff from the upper basin. One acre-foot is the equivalent of 43,560 cubic feet, or a 25 meter eight-lane swimming pool. This makes the total runoff the highest amount in recorded history for the corps.
In response, the corps has been releasing 80,000 cubic feet of water per second from the Gavins Point Dam, located on the Missouri River in Nebraska.
The weather service predicts the river will be out of the flood stage by Oct. 20, but normal river flow won’t be seen for a while. The Missouri River normally flows at around 35,000 cubic feet of water per second but is expected to stay at 80,000 cubic feet per second until December.
The corps held a call updating officials on conditions and reservoir operations at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Robert Diederich of Diederich Brothers LLC, a farm in Hartsburg, lost all his crops this summer due to the levee breaking. With about 2,500 acres of his farm in the low-lying land along the river, Diederich is aware of the potential consequences of flooding.
“It’s no good, there’s a lot of water up north that’s coming down,” Diederich said.
The rain has also affected some MU Homecoming preparations. Fraternity and sorority groupings were encouraged to build scaffolding for housing decorations slightly early due to the weather, said Bronsan Coley, Tri Director of the Homecoming Steering Committee.