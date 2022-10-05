A woman pushed off a bridge on the northbound U.S. 63 overpass near Clark Lane on Tuesday evening died from her injuries.
Kaylen Ann Schmit, 24, of Columbia was taken to University Hospital and died hours later, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. Next of kin has been notified.
Columbia Police arrested Jessie R. Williams, 31, in connection with the incident, according to a Facebook post from police spokesperson Christian Tabek.
The Columbia Police Department closed down a part of Clark Lane in response to the incident. Crime scene investigators were brought to the area to conduct an investigation.
Williams pleaded guilty to assault charges in connection with the stabbing of a homeless man in 2018. He was on parole in that case.