A presentation hosted Thursday by the Columbia Police Officers Association on police use of force included discussion of a recent incident that left two officers unemployed and facing a criminal investigation.
Don Weaver, an attorney whose practice represents police officers, delivered the presentation while making it clear he was not speaking on behalf of the Columbia Police Department.
Part of the presentation included a review of the May 7 incident in which two police officers, whose time on the force ended Friday, were videotaped as they subdued a man outside Harpo's Bar & Grill in downtown Columbia.
Weaver took the audience through video and concluded that officers' actions were "objectively reasonable."
Weaver noted that the officers in the video had resigned Monday. He said they did so "not because they thought that they did wrong in this situation, but because many city leaders have put out statements that were not supportive of them. They knew they weren't going to get a fair shake."
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tweeted about the situation Monday, writing, “The Council condemns unnecessary use of force by police officers and expects a full and thorough investigation into the conduct of the officers involved in this incident.”
Weaver went frame by frame, noting the deployment of pepper spray, a stun gun, an arm lock, the man kicking the officer, and then five strikes delivered to the man's face.
"That is a technique they're trained to use," he said. The way the punches were used was referred to as "distractionary strikes," used to stun a suspect and allow officers to get the arms behind the back for cuffing.
"If I tell you to put your hands behind your back and you don't, you can be telling me anything at all, it's not going to change my response in that instant," he said. "I'm still going to get your hands behind your back one way or the other, then we'll figure it out and we'll talk about it."
Earlier in the presentation, Weaver walked the audience through legal language, use-of-force footage, and what he termed the "realities of life" for police officers.
The "realities of life" section reminded audiences of the unique challenges officers can face, like not knowing whether a suspect is armed or being required to confront dangerous situations. The hazards of the job create different considerations for how police actions are evaluated, he said.
"It's not fair to judge the 22-year-old (officer) based on what the law should be or what you think the policy should be," he said. "When you're evaluating a use-of-force incident captured on video, you have the benefit of 180-degree acuity."
Weaver's presentation challenged the audience to step into the shoes of officers in several examples. At one point, Weaver had an audience member stand and "draw" a finger gun on the audience to test their reaction time.
Weaver said that police officers are taught that the longer an incident endures, the higher the chance of injury to those involved.
One audience member, Anthony Willroth, became impatient and questioned Weaver as to the improvements in officers' performance he had promised to discuss at the start of his presentation. Willroth said that "philosophizing" on officer behaviors in light of current law wasn't satisfying what he thought the purpose of the presentation was.
Columbia Police Department policy states “officers shall use only the force that is objectively reasonable to bring an incident under control or accomplish lawful objectives, while protecting the safety of the officer and others.”