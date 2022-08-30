The Biden Administration will suspend the distribution of at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests starting Sept. 2. due to a lack of funding from Congress.

How many tests can I receive?

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter. Graduate student studying print journalism. Reach me at kdfrz@umsystem.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you