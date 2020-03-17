After declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic Monday night, the Columbia City Council and administrators took care of some other important business.
City Clerk Sheela Amin swore in David Sorrell as the city's new director of utilities. He replaces Tad Johnsen, who retired.
Mayor Brian Treece welcomed Sorrell to the role.
"As I told Director Sorrell this morning, before he could be sworn at as the director of utilities, he must be first sworn in," Treece said.
The council also authorized construction of an $11 million extension of the main runway at Columbia Regional Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration will pick up a little more than $10 million of the cost.
Airport Manager Mike Parks said the 900-foot extension will create a 7,400-foot runway. That will allow larger aircraft to fly in and out of the airport, allow for longer take-offs and landings and eliminate weight restrictions on planes.
Parks told the council that the coronavirus outbreak has not caused a reduction in flights at the airport but that passenger numbers have dropped.
City Finance Director Matthew Lue presented a report to the council on $772,716 worth of uncollectable accounts receivable, including $581,550 in utility bills, $119,600 in special assessments and $61,566 miscellaneous bills.
Lue and City Manager John Glascock said the city has begun referring such accounts to collection agencies and will monitor how successful that effort is.
A representative of RSM US of Kansas City presented a report on the fiscal 2019 financial audit, and the council accepted the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report from Lue. The audit gave the city a clean bill of financial health.
Treece said the agenda for the council's next meeting on April 6 will be as brief as possible and restricted to any emergency measures that come up.