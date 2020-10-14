Truman Veterans' Hospital is partnering with local law enforcement to hold a "drug takeback" event later this month, according to a Wednesday news release from the hospital.

The event will give the public an opportunity to "safely remove expired, unused and unwanted" pharmaceuticals and other medications from their homes for disposal, according to the release. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 on the first floor of the hospital's parking garage near the elevators.

Items not accepted include:

  • Needles
  • IV solutions
  • Injectables
  • Syringes
  • Inhalers or compressed air cylinders

Most people who use prescription medication for nonmedical reasons obtain the drugs from family and friends, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This event offers a safe and convenient way to dispose of prescription drugs.

