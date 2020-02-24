The public is invited to an African American History Month event Thursday at Truman Veterans’ Hospital.

The event will honor the contributions African Americans have made to health care development. It will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the hospital's Patient Education Center.

U.S. Army Veteran Aaron Sheley will kick off the event by discussing his role in the Veterans Hospital’s Whole Health program as well as his experience as an African American in the armed forces. Additionally, fellow veteran and director of the veterans hospital Patricia Hall and registered nurse Crystal Robb will speak.

Included in the activities will be a timeline that presents the history of African American leaders in medicine from the 1700s to present day. There will also be a healthy cooking demonstration, trivia challenges and Columbia soul food.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Business reporter, spring 2020 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at viviankolks@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.