The public is invited to an African American History Month event Thursday at Truman Veterans’ Hospital.
The event will honor the contributions African Americans have made to health care development. It will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the hospital's Patient Education Center.
U.S. Army Veteran Aaron Sheley will kick off the event by discussing his role in the Veterans Hospital’s Whole Health program as well as his experience as an African American in the armed forces. Additionally, fellow veteran and director of the veterans hospital Patricia Hall and registered nurse Crystal Robb will speak.
Included in the activities will be a timeline that presents the history of African American leaders in medicine from the 1700s to present day. There will also be a healthy cooking demonstration, trivia challenges and Columbia soul food.