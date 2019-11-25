The Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are sending their mobile unit to Schnucks on Forum Boulevard on Wednesday.
The Mobile Vet Center (MVC), a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, provides area veterans with services such as Veterans Health Administration enrollment, counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma, bereavement, marriage and family counseling, according to a VA hospital press release.
Additional resources for veterans through the MVC include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.
The unit will be on site from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Schnucks, 1400 Forum Blvd.
The vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space to provide VA services to veterans, servicemembers and their families — especially those living in rural or remote communities, according to the VA press release. The MVC also provides readjustment counseling and information resources to Veterans to assist them in the transition between military and civilian life, the release states.
For more information, call (573) 814-6206.