As the heat rolls in and some Columbia households struggle to keep cool, the Voluntary Action Center holds its annual summer fan program to collect and redistribute fans for local homes in need.
Through Aug. 28, VAC will accept both new and used fans as long as they're in good condition. The fans will then be given to Boone County residents who live at a permanent address and meet all VAC qualifications. If a physical fan can't be donated, then a $17 donation will be used to purchase one from Lowe's Home Improvement.
Donations can be made on the VAC website or mailed to the VAC office at 403A Vandiver, Columbia, MO 65202.
This year, VAC will be handling the distribution of the fans by no-contact means. Recipients will follow these steps:
- Call the VAC at 874-2273.
- Make an appointment.
- Schedule a pickup time.
- Once arrived for pickup, call again.
- Wait in vehicle while the fan is brought out and set outside the car.
- Once staff has returned indoors, the fan can be picked up.
Eligible clients can only receive a new fan every other year, but 2019 recipients may qualify for a used fan if there are extra available. Supply of fans is provided solely through donations.