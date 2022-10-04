This fall, the Voluntary Action Center will host two volunteer opportunities: a collection of winter gear and its annual holiday program.
The VAC Winter Warm Up, a donation drive for hats, gloves, scarves and socks, will run from Oct. 17 to Nov. 17. Donated items should be clean and only gently used, according to a Tuesday news release from the center.
The organization will accept donations at the VAC office from 8:30 a.m. to noon or from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 403A Vandiver Drive.
At this time, the center will not accept donations of coats or blankets. However, it recommends donating these items to the Wardrobe, a non-profit thrift store, located at 715 Park Ave.
VAC's 2022 Holiday Program began in September, marking the 39th iteration of the program. With donations from the community, the center aims to distribute food, gifts and vouchers to 1,000 families, according to the news release.
Donations can come in a few forms. Donors can sponsor a family by purchasing gifts and/or gift cards and providing money for food. Or, they can donate money for individual holiday meals or to the general fund of the Holiday Program.
The center suggests $25 per individual for holiday meal donations. General monetary donations to the Holiday Program will be used to provide shopping vouchers or gifts and food to families not directly sponsored.
To sponsor a family, VAC requests at least one new gift, valued between $50 and $75, and a $25 donation for food for each family member.
The sign-up period will end on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the center's website.
Donations can be sent through the VAC website or mailed or dropped off at the VAC office.
Gifts and vouchers will be distributed to families between Dec. 5 and Dec. 10, according to VAC’s website.