This fall, the Voluntary Action Center will host two volunteer opportunities: a collection of winter gear and its annual holiday program.

The VAC Winter Warm Up, a donation drive for hats, gloves, scarves and socks, will run from Oct. 17 to Nov. 17. Donated items should be clean and only gently used, according to a Tuesday news release from the center.

