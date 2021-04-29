The Voluntary Action Center will begin collecting and distributing new fans, used fans and donations to help Boone County residents stay cool throughout the summer.
Beginning Monday, Boone County residents can make an appointment and schedule a pick-up time to receive their fan. People with permanent addresses in Boone County and who meet Voluntary Action Center qualifications for general services are eligible to get a fan.
Picking up the fans will be a contact-free process.
Fan and monetary donations can be made at vacmo.org/programs/summerfan or mailed to the Voluntary Action Center office at 403A Vandiver Drive, Columbia, MO, 65202. Each $18 donation allows the Voluntary Action Center to purchase one fan from Lowe's.
Voluntary Action Center is partnering with the KOMU-TV NBC Fan Club to promote for the program and Lowe's Home Improvement is providing a discount on purchased fans.
Those interested in receiving fans must make an appointment and schedule a pick-up time by calling 874-2273.