The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) in Columbia says it is lacking more than 300 sponsors for families participating in its 38th Holiday Program to provide food and gifts. .
VAC, a social services organization, is committed to helping low income individuals and families in Boone County. Families eligible to participate can be a single parent with children, an individual with a disability or seniors 65 years and older, according to a press release.
The Holiday Program matches the families with businesses, organizations or groups that sponsor or provide gifts, toys, clothing and household supplies for the holidays.
"We signed up 1,074 families this year, we still have around 340 families still needing sponsors," said Christy Lowe, VAC's social services program coordinator.
Once sponsors are matched with their families, they can also decide if they want to leave gifts, cards or both for the families to collect. VAC recommends spending $50 to $75 for individuals in the family, and an additional $20 for each person so they can have a full meal.
"We have had over 330 sponsors sign up. The majority of these are individuals or businesses, but some of them are large group sponsors that sponsor many families," Lowe said.
This year's collection and distribution is scheduled for Dec. 6 to Dec. 11 at Woodcrest Chapel.
To learn more about the program, provide a donation or volunteer, visit www.vacmo.org/holiday.