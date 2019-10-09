A Van Buren, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a reported rape in Columbia in February.
The victim told police that the rape happened on Feb. 16 at her home. She reported it the next day from the hospital where she underwent a sexual assault evidence examination.
The suspect, who was visiting from out of town, had been staying with the victim when the incident occurred. The two had never had a sexual relationship, she told police. The victim said she had a friend stay with her and the suspect on the nights prior to the rape, but she could not find a friend to stay with her the night the incident occurred.
When the victim got home that night and was getting ready for bed in her bathroom, she came out and discovered the suspect lying in her bed with the bedroom door closed and lights off. She told him to get out of her bed before sitting down to use the phone. He tried to get on top of her and kiss her, which she refused by turning away.
He then pinned her hands over her head and said: “I am bigger than than you,” she told police. He then sodomized her and choked her.
Then, the suspect removed his shorts and underwear and raped the victim. She repeatedly tried to get away but couldn’t. At one point, she looked him directly in the eyes and told him to stop, but he had no reaction, she said. During the rape, she scratched him across his back to collect DNA under her fingernails.
The victim said she knew the suspect had a gun in her house at the time of the rape.
Afterward, the suspect told her he was sorry, and she told him to leave. A friend took her to University Hospital for a sexual assault evidence exam. Swabs were taken from the victim’s body for testing at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Laboratory. Male DNA was discovered on various parts of the her body, including the neck and breasts. It was also found under her fingernails, but not in a sufficient quantity to allow for testing.
Kristopher Roberson, 28, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape/attempted rape and first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, according to the probable cause statement. He was being held in the Boone County Jail on $50,000 bond.
